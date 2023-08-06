FY2023 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $142.61 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,176 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,563. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

