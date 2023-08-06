Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGAU. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

