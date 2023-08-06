Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

