Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $602.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.82 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

