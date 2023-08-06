Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.52 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.