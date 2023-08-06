William Blair Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

