Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

