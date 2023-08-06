Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

