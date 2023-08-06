Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADUS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $537,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,781. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

