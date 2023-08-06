Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Issued By William Blair

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

ALL opened at $109.87 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

