KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.8 %

AME opened at $156.57 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.