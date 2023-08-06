American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMH. Barclays raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,256. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after purchasing an additional 325,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

