ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

