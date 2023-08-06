DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $11.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.14. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.