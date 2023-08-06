Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Down 1.6 %

ETSY opened at $81.59 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,673 shares of company stock worth $10,852,682. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

