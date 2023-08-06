Frontdoor, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

