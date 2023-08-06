Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Portage Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Portage Biotech from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of PRTG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 40.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

