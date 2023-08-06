Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

KEC stock opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$571.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.14. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78.

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.