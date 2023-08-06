Carter’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

