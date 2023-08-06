Badger Meter, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $167.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

