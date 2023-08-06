Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

GPC opened at $155.50 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

