Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Terex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 51.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

