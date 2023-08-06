Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

