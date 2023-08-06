Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Lifted by B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 7.7 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.42%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

