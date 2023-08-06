Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

