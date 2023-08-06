Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a PE ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

