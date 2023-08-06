International Business Machines Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %
IBM stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
