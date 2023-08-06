Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMT. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

