RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $24,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $83,500,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.