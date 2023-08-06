Cactus (WHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Cactus has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cactus Trading Down 0.4 %

WHD opened at $51.53 on Friday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

