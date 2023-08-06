Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $70.73.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

