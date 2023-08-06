Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

