Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,107 shares of company stock worth $17,661,747 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

