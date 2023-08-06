Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.66 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

