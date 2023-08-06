Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.66 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

