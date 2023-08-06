Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

