Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coterra Energy by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,564,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

