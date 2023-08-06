Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.