Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

RWAY stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $508.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $238,223.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

