Citigroup Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $225.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQV stock opened at $216.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.47. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

