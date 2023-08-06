Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $389.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $389.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $272.10 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.32 and a 200-day moving average of $326.11.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

