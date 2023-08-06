First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head to Head Review

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.71 $5.63 million $1.83 6.59 Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 1.94 $49.82 million $2.15 6.85

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 21.82% N/A N/A Carter Bankshares 24.99% 15.31% 1.21%

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats First Resource Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, and stop payments, as well as telephone, text, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

