Financial Comparison: Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) versus Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) and Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Playtech and Tabcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtech N/A N/A N/A Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtech and Tabcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtech N/A N/A N/A $0.51 14.43 Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A $0.34 4.09

Dividends

Tabcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Playtech pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tabcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. Playtech pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tabcorp pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Playtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tabcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Playtech and Tabcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tabcorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Playtech currently has a consensus target price of $708.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,487.28%. Given Playtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtech is more favorable than Tabcorp.

Summary

Playtech beats Tabcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtech



Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops. In addition, the company designs, develops, and sells software. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

About Tabcorp



Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone. It also provides Trackside, a computer simulate racing product; and international wagering and pooling services. In addition, the company engages in the Three Sky Racing television channels broadcasting thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing to audiences; Sky Racing Active, a digital app providing Sky Racing's live and on-demand racing content across thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing; and Sky Sports Radio network. The Gaming Services segment offers electronic gaming machine (EGM) monitoring and related services; provides EGM and systems supply and expertise; specialized services and strategic advice to licensed gaming venues; value-add services to venues, such as gaming and loyalty systems, business intelligence tools, and cashless and ticket in ticket out services; and logistics, installation, and relocation services, as well as EGMs, lottery and wagering terminals, and other transaction device repair and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

