Head to Head Review: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.91% 45.40% 11.30% Concentrix 5.85% 19.99% 8.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TriNet Group and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.27 $355.00 million $5.55 18.79 Concentrix $6.32 billion 0.65 $435.05 million $7.24 10.93

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Concentrix 0 1 2 0 2.67

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $89.40, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $137.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.93%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Concentrix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.