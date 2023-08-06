Stagwell (STGW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.90-$1.05 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

In other news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 932,272 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

