TPG (TPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect TPG to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.48 million. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

