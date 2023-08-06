Comparing Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) & PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PITPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.85% 8.88% 4.15% PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 1 4 7 0 2.50 PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Summit Materials and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Summit Materials currently has a consensus price target of $38.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Summit Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.92 $275.94 million $1.41 27.72 PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk.

Summary

Summit Materials beats PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk manufactures and sells cement and ready mix concrete products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates in three segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Aggregates Quarries. The company offers Portland composite, Portland type I, II, and V, oil well, white, and TR30 white mortar cement products, as well as multipurpose mortar, thinbed, and plester plus under the Tiga Roda, Rajawali, and Duracem brands. It is also involved in the aggregate, clay and limestone, and trass quarrying; shipping activities; excavation; electricity supply; waste management and disposal; and labor supplier services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk is a subsidiary of Birchwood Omnia Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.