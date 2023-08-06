Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.27-$0.31 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.27-$0.31 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $92.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.