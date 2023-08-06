Contrasting Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -649.19% -142.64% -73.59% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Advanced Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 721.92%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Advanced Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 2.40 -$96.78 million ($2.22) -0.33 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

