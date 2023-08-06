Comparing Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Snam and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snam and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 16.05 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.04 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.6% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snam and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00

Snam currently has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Snam’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Snam is more favorable than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk.

Dividends

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Snam beats PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Gas commercial and transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other operations. It is involved in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and gas; liquefied natural gas processing activity; trading of oil and gas; and exploration, exploitation, and business development in oil and gas. The company also provides fiber optic rental for network services; construction and maintenance services to the customers; management and leasing services for buildings and equipment; engineering and consultancy services; telecommunications; and electricity services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero).

