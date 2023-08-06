Barclays Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $94.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.